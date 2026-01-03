403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Casualty Toll Hits 71,384 Dead, 171,251 Injured In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The casualty toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has soared to 71,384 fatalities and 171,251 injuries Gaza Health Ministry, Saturday, said that over the past 48 hours, the Strip's hospitals have received the bodies of three martyrs, one newly killed whereas two others were recovered from under the rubble, along with receiving 10 people injured added that since the ceasefire agreement on October 11, the death toll has risen to 418, with 1,171 others wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment