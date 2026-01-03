Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Casualty Toll Hits 71,384 Dead, 171,251 Injured In Gaza


2026-01-03 02:02:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The casualty toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has soared to 71,384 fatalities and 171,251 injuries Gaza Health Ministry, Saturday, said that over the past 48 hours, the Strip's hospitals have received the bodies of three martyrs, one newly killed whereas two others were recovered from under the rubble, along with receiving 10 people injured added that since the ceasefire agreement on October 11, the death toll has risen to 418, with 1,171 others wounded.

MENAFN03012026000067011011ID1110551143



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search