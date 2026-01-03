OIC Commends Saudi Arabia's Initiative To Hold Conference In Riyadh On Situation In Yemen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its praise and appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's initiative to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh, in response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, with the participation of various southern components, with the aim of discussing fair solutions to the southern issue, within the framework of a comprehensive and responsible dialogue.

Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha stressed that this initiative embodies the rational policy and wise foresight of the leadership of the Kingdom in bringing people together, rejecting violence, and raising the voice of peace, saying that sincere and inclusive dialogue remains the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in Yemen.

He affirmed that addressing national issues, foremost among them the southern issue, can only be achieved through dialogue, understanding, and consensus, taking into account their historical and social dimensions, and avoiding further fragmentation, suffering, and division in the country.

The Secretary-General stressed that Yemen's unity, security, and stability are fundamental pillars of security and stability for the entire region, praising the leading role of the Kingdom in supporting Yemeni legitimacy and sponsoring dialogue processes. He called on all parties to participate positively and constructively in a manner that serves Yemen's higher interests and the aspirations of its people and promotes regional peace and stability.