Qatar Expresses Deep Concern Over Developments In Venezuela, Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Dispute

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its deep concern over the current developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, calling in this context for restraint, de-escalation, and the adoption of dialogue as the appropriate means to address all outstanding issues.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's position advocating adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to resolve international disputes through peaceful means.

The Ministry further renewed the State of Qatar's full readiness to contribute to any international effort aimed at achieving an immediate peaceful solution, and underscores its commitment to keeping channels of communication open with all concerned parties.