Shoppers Are Seeing Fewer“Buy One Get One” Offers

Image source: shutterstock

If it feels like your weekly ad has fewer true freebies lately, you're not imagining it. A lot of stores are dialing back the classic buy-one-get-one format and replacing it with smaller discounts, digital-only deals, or“mix and match” promos that don't feel as satisfying. That change matters because BOGO used to be one of the easiest ways to stock up without doing coupon math in your head. The good news is you can still save big-you just have to recognize the new promo patterns and shop them on purpose. Here's how to adjust your strategy when BOGO deals are harder to find.

Why Stores Loved BOGOs in the First Place

Stores used to lean on BOGOs because they moved inventory fast and made shoppers feel like they won, even when the pricing was carefully planned. Those promos also encouraged bigger baskets, which helps stores hit sales goals during slow weeks. But BOGOs work best when a store can reliably order large volumes at a predictable cost. When supply costs and distribution get less predictable, stores tighten promo budgets and simplify ads. That's one reason buy-one-get-one offers can shrink, even if overall“deals” still show up.

How“Less BOGO” Shows Up in Weekly Ads

Instead of a straightforward BOGO, you'll often see“buy 2, save $2” or“2 for $6” pricing that looks similar but behaves differently at checkout. You may also notice that the discount only applies when you get the full quantity, which can push you into buying more than you need. Some stores keep the promo wording but quietly limit eligible sizes, flavors, or varieties. Others shift the best discounts to loyalty pricing that only shows up after you enter your phone number. When you're hunting for BOGO value, you have to read the fine print like it's part of the deal.

That said, here are several things to consider when you're tempted by a BOGO deal.

1. Treat“2 for” Pricing Like a Math Problem, Not a Deal

“2 for $X” used to mean you could purchase one at the sale price, but that isn't always true anymore. Some stores still give the per-item discount automatically, while others require you to get the full quantity to trigger it. Before you toss two into the cart, check the shelf tag for wording like“must buy 2” or“when you buy 2.” If you only need one, calculate the unit price and compare it to a different brand or size. This habit replaces the simplicity of buy one get one with a smarter, more flexible approach.

2. Use Your Stock-Up List to Avoid Forced-Quantity Traps

When deals shift away from BOGOs, the biggest risk is buying extras that end up expiring in your pantry. The fix is to keep a short stock-up list of items you truly use on repeat, like pasta, canned tomatoes, cereal, coffee, detergent, and freezer staples. When you see a quantity-based promo, only purchase multiple units if it matches that list. If it's not a staple, skip the pressure and get what you need for the week. You'll save more long-term than chasing every almost-buy one get one offer.

3. Watch for Digital Promos That Replace Traditional BOGOs

Many stores moved their best discounts into apps, and that's where the old BOGO feeling often lives now. You might see a digital coupon like“buy one, get one free” but only after you clip it, and only if your loyalty account is active. Some stores also rotate“personalized” offers based on what you purchase, which can make it feel like deals are disappearing when they're just hidden. Set a quick weekly routine: open the app, clip anything you'll realistically use, and screenshot the key ones before you shop. It's not as effortless as BOGO used to be, but it can be just as profitable.

4. Lean Into Unit Pricing and Store Brands When Promos Shrink

When promos get smaller, unit price becomes your best truth-teller because it cuts through marketing language. Compare price per ounce, price per count, or price per pound, and you'll often find the“deal” isn't the lowest-cost option. This is where store brands shine, because they're often priced competitively even without flashy promos. If you usually rely on BOGOs for name-brand items, try swapping one category at a time to store items and see if anyone notices. You may find you don't miss buy one get one nearly as much when your baseline price is lower.

5. Build a“Promo Pairing” Strategy for Real Savings

One reason BOGOs felt so good is that they stacked well with coupons, rebates, and loyalty rewards. You can still create that effect by pairing smaller promos with other savings tools on the same item. Start with the best base price you can find, then add a manufacturer coupon, a digital store coupon, or a rebate app offer if it fits your routine. Even if the store no longer runs frequent BOGO deals, you can build your own version of a double-dip. The key is to keep it simple so the strategy saves money and time, not just money.

The New Deal Reality and How to Win Anyway

If you're seeing fewer buy-one-get-one get one offers, it doesn't mean the savings are gone-it means the savings are scattered. Stores now spread discounts across loyalty pricing, digital coupons, and quantity-based promos that require a little more planning. The shoppers who save the most are the ones who slow down for 30 seconds and verify the terms before committing to multiples. Focus on unit prices, purchase only what fits your stock-up list, and use apps as a quick weekly habit instead of a frustrating chore. You'll still leave the store feeling like you got a win, even without the old-school BOGO banner.

Have you noticed fewer BOGOs at your go-to store, and what kind of deal replaced them most often?