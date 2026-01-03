Trinamool Launches Outreach With Unnayoner Panchali Targets 200 Prominent Bengalis

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched an ambitious outreach drive under its 'Banglar Samarthane Sanjog' initiative, targeting approximately 200 prominent personalities across West Bengal with 'Unnayoner Panchali', a detailed report card highlighting the state government's achievements over the past 15 years.

Senior TMC leaders have begun personally distributing specially curated kits containing the 'Unnayoner Panchali' booklet, a personal letter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other materials to influential figures from diverse fields, including arts, films, sports, academics, healthcare, and music.

In one such meeting, Health Minister Shashi Panja and MP Sharmila Sarkar visited Professor Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director of IPGMER and SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

They presented him with the report card and the Chief Minister's letter, acknowledging his pivotal contributions to transforming Bengal's public healthcare system through advanced facilities and inclusive services.

Similarly, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque met acclaimed music composer Indraadip Dasgupta, handing over the 'Unnayoner Panchali' kit while discussing the state's transformative journey under Mamata Banerjee's leadership since 2011.

Party sources indicate that around 200 such eminent individuals will be approached in this phase, aiming to garner broader support and amplify the narrative of development ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The 'Unnayoner Panchali', presented in a traditional lyrical format inspired by Bengal's cultural storytelling tradition, chronicles key milestones in welfare schemes, infrastructure, job creation, women's empowerment, and economic growth despite alleged central fund withholding.

This personalised outreach forms part of a larger strategy, building on the recent launch of the report card in December 2025, which highlighted achievements like generating over two crore jobs, lifting millions out of poverty, and expanding social security programmes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu.

Trinamool leaders emphasise that engaging respected opinion-makers will help counter misinformation and showcase transparent, people-centric governance.

The initiative is an effort to showcase the party's confidence in its 15-year record as it prepares for another electoral battle, positioning Bengal's progress as a collective success story rooted in inclusivity and resilience.