Yoga Symbolises India's Cultural Strength And Discipline: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that yoga reflects India's cultural strength and plays a vital role in building discipline, physical fitness, and mental toughness among the youth, reiterating the state government's commitment to the development of sports and yoga.

Addressing the inauguration of the Yoga Asana competition (Under-17 Boys) of the 69th National School Games 2025-26 at the Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) here, the Chief Minister said the gathering of young talents from across the country around the ancient Indian tradition of yoga was not merely a competition but a celebration of India's cultural heritage, physical ability, and mental resilience.

Calling the occasion a proud moment for Tripura, Saha said the event would inspire the next generation with values of discipline, self-control, and excellence.

He added that hosting such a national-level sports event would be remembered as a glorious chapter in the sports history of the state. The competition is being jointly organised by the Tripura School Sports Board, the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to athletes, coaches, and officials from different states and thanked the SGFI for entrusting Tripura with the responsibility of organising the U-17 Boys Yoga Asana event of the National School Games.

He said national-level sports competitions not only encourage sporting excellence but also serve as an important platform to introduce India's rich cultural traditions to the younger generation.

“Yoga connects the body, mind, and soul. It enhances physical fitness while developing mental toughness. Celebrated globally on June 21 as International Yoga Day, yoga has received worldwide recognition following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative at the United Nations in 2014. Introducing yoga to the world is India's invaluable gift,” Saha said.

He informed that around 350 athletes from different states are participating in the competition and expressed confidence that the young talents would bring laurels to the country and the state at national and international levels in the future.

Highlighting the role of sports in holistic development, the Chief Minister said sports instil discipline, perseverance, responsibility, and patriotism among children.

He added that the state government has taken several initiatives to promote sports and yoga, and young athletes from Tripura have already made their mark in various competitions.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Sports Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Director of Sports L. Darlong, Joint Director Paimang Mog, Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Dipa Karmakar, and other officials were present at the event.