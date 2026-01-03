Bihar Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For School Vehicles

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) Bihar Transport Minister Shravan Kumar has issued stringent guidelines to ensure the safety of schoolchildren travelling across the state.

Emphasising that children's safety is the government's top priority, the minister warned that strict punitive action will be taken against school managements and vehicle owners who fail to comply with prescribed safety norms.

To enforce these measures, the Transport Department will launch a state-wide inspection campaign in January.

All District Transport Officers (DTOs) have been directed to conduct thorough checks of vehicles operated by schools.

Under the new guidelines, every school vehicle must be equipped with a Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD), panic button, GPS, and CCTV cameras.

School managements will be responsible for securely storing at least 60 days of CCTV footage.

To prevent overspeeding, speed governors have been made mandatory in all school buses, limiting the maximum speed to 40 km per hour.

Kumar stated that strict norms have also been laid down for drivers. They will be penalised even once for speeding, dangerous driving, or drunk driving.

“Drivers fined more than twice in a year for red-light violations or lane indiscipline will also be disqualified,” he said.

“Anyone convicted under the IPC, CrPC, or POCSO Act will not be allowed to drive school vehicles. Police verification of the driver's permanent address and two close relatives is mandatory before appointment,” Kumar said.

According to a transport department official, drivers must hold a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license and have at least one year of driving experience, and all school buses must be fitted with a first-aid box, fire extinguisher, and retro-reflective tape.

Additionally, all documents-registration certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, fitness certificate, and permit-must be valid and up to date.

The Transport Department stated that these measures are aimed at ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and safety in the transportation of schoolchildren across Bihar.