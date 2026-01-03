IRCTC Scam: Delhi HC To Hear Lalu's Plea Against Framing Of Charges On Jan 5

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court is likely to take up on January 5 former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea against a trial court's decision to frame cheating, conspiracy and corruption charges against him in the IRCTC scam, a lawyer said on Saturday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's plea is likely to come up before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

In an order passed on October 13, the trial court ordered framing of charges under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, paving the way for trial in the IRCTC hotel scam.

According to the CBI, the alleged scam took place between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad served as Union Railway Minister.

It is alleged that two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels were leased out to a private firm in violation of norms, and that prime land in Patna was allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad's family members and a benami company in return.

Last month, in a setback to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and other members of the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, a Delhi court rejected pleas seeking the transfer of multiple corruption and money-laundering cases from the court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) Dinesh Bhatt of the Rouse Avenue Courts dismissed four transfer petitions filed by Rabri Devi, which pertained to the IRCTC hotel scam case, the CBI's land-for-jobs case, and two connected money-laundering prosecutions being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

With the rejection of the transfer pleas, all the criminal cases against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other family members will continue to be heard by Special Judge Gogne.

Rabri Devi had approached the district judge seeking transfer of the cases on the ground that the conduct of the trial Judge, Gogne, had created a“reasonable apprehension of bias” in her mind.

She alleged that the judge was“unduly inclined towards the prosecution” and was proceeding against her and her family members with a premeditated mindset.

The transfer pleas were supported by other accused persons, including members of the Yadav family, who contended that the cases against them were being taken up with unusual frequency and haste.

Appearing for Rabri Devi, senior advocate Maninder Singh submitted that although nearly 29 cases were pending before Judge Gogne, none were being heard in such a“hasty manner” as the four matters involving the former Chief Minister and her family. He added that between January 1, 2025, and December 14, 2025, the four cases had been listed on 117, 70, 50 and 28 occasions, respectively.