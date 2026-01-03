Congress Appoints DCC Presidents For Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 3 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee has appointed presidents of District Congress Committees of Andhra Pradesh.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of presidents of the District Congress Committees of Andhra Pradesh, AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said in a statement on Saturday.

The party has named presidents for 25 DCCs and 16 city units.

Staka Bullibabu has been appointed as the president of Alluri Sitarama Raju DCC, while Boddu Srinivas has been named as the president of Anakapalli DCC.

The presidents of other DCCs are Y. Madhusudhan Reddy (Anantapuram), Gajula Bhaskar (Annamayya), Amanchi Krishna Mohan (Bapatla), Deyyala Ramesh Babu (Chittoor), Kothuri Srinivas (Dr Ambedkar Konaseema), Boda Lakshmi Venkata Prasanna (East Godavari), Rajanala Rammohan Rao (Eluru), Sudheer Babu Yennam (Guntur), Madepalli Satyananda Rao (Kakinada), Ande Sriram Murthy (Krishna), Kranti Naidu (Kurnool), Vangala Dali Naidu (Manyam), Dr Garlapati Maddulety Swamy (Nandyal), Borra Kiran (NTR), Alexander Sudhakar (Palnadu), Shaikh Sajeedah (Prakasam), Narpareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy (SPS Nellore), Sanapala Annaji Rao (Srikakulam), Balaguravam Babu (Tirupati), Addala Venkata Varma Raju (Visakhapatnam), Maripi Vidya Sagar (Vizianagaram), Ankem Seetharam (West Godavari) and YSR Kadapa (Vijaya Jyothi).

G. Tika Ram has been appointed as the president of the Chittoor city unit of the Congress party. Eluru city will be headed by P. Bala Venkata Subrahmaniam.

The presidents of other city units are Shaik Mohammed Ifthikar Ahmed (Guntur city), Syed Ghouse Peer (Kadapa city), Chekka Nooka Raju (Kakinada city), S. Jilani (Kurnool city), Abdul Mateen (Machilipatnam city), Shaik Allahabakash (Nellore city), Devireddy Adinarayana (Ongole city), B. Muralidhar (Rajahmundry city), Rella Suresh (Srikakulam city), Gowdaperu Chitti Babu (Tirupati city), Narahari Setti Narasimha Rao (Vijayawada city) and Sanamuneti Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram City).

Mallikarjun Kharge, on January 16, 2024 had appointed Y. S Sharmila as APCC president, a few days after she merged the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress party.

Sharmila is the sister of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the daughter of former chief minister late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

She led the party in the simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha held in May 2024. However, in the third consecutive election, the Congress party drew a blank in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha.