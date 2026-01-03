Rehabilitation Row: BJP Panel Says 95-Pc Of Demolished Structures Built In Last 2 Years Protest On Jan 5

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP fact-finding committee on Saturday visited Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout near Kogilu Layout in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, where structures built on government land were demolished, to verify facts regarding the existence of houses and sheds in the area.

Speaking to the media after the visit, BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath said nearly 95 per cent of the houses and sheds that were demolished had been constructed over the past two years.

Vishwanath further announced that a large-scale protest would be held at the Kogilu Layout demolition site on January 5.

He said that a detailed report on the Kogilu Layout issue would be submitted to the BJP state president within the next two days.

He said the report would include details such as the transfer of land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), survey numbers, Google Maps data, legal aspects and other relevant information.

He said discussions were underway on whether the BJP state president would submit the report to the Governor or challenge the matter in court.

Vishwanath demanded that houses be provided to the local residents at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“I can also put up 100 sheds. Once they are demolished, the government will have to provide houses,” he said.

He alleged that no houses had been provided to disaster relief victims or to those who had lost homes built over stormwater drains, and claimed that the entire exercise was being carried out for vote-bank politics.

Applicants who had applied for houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation would participate in the protest.“Ultimately, we will approach the court,” he said.

Vishwanath demanded strict action against those who had allegedly taken money and illegally allotted houses under agreements.

“Whether it is Wasim or Vishwanath, whoever is involved must be arrested and jailed. Today, the Congress is protecting such people,” he alleged.

Responding to questions, he said the person who developed Wasim Layout had named the layout after himself and was a local Congress leader with close links to ministers.

He claimed that audio recordings were available in which people were asked to pay Rs 4 lakh or Rs 3.5 lakh to get sheds constructed.

He also alleged that the same individual had arranged rental houses for some people.

He said no cases had been registered against the person despite allegedly cheating hundreds of people.

“They have facilitated Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards for them. We will hand over these documents to officials for verification,” he said.

Vishwanath alleged that the issue was being politicised following statements made by AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal, claiming that it was driven by political motives linked to statements by the Kerala Chief Minister.

He said around 20,000 houses had been constructed in his constituency.“Those who paid Rs 1 lakh six years ago seeking houses are yet to be allotted one,” he said.

He said the government had announced that houses constructed by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation at Baiyappanahalli would be allotted, adding that this too involved legal procedures.

Applicants must have lived in Bengaluru for at least five years and possess a residence certificate issued by officials. Applications must be submitted online.

“Ten per cent of the houses are reserved for minorities. There are 58 vacant houses under the minority quota at Baiyappanahalli,” he said.

He said officials claimed that while 250 people were said to be residing in the area, details were available for only about 40 houses.

Under Section 94CC, houses are provided only if the structure existed before 2015 and if applications were submitted on time.

“Houses cannot be provided under this provision for encroachments on transferred land,” he explained.

He said the Baiyappanahalli housing project consisted of apartment units with more than 12 floors and lifts.

“If such apartments are allotted, residents will have to pay at least Rs 500 to Rs 600 as maintenance charges. How can poor people who say they do not even have money for photocopies manage this?” he asked.

He said the government had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the BBMP and Rs 2.5 lakh from the Minority Welfare Department.

“They are maintaining that those who had lost homes have to pay just Rs 2.5 lakh. Such funds cannot be disbursed in this manner,” he said, calling the statements illogical.

“The government is misleading them with false promises,” he alleged.

Members of Vishwanath's team included BJP state vice-president Malavika Avinash, MLAs Muniraj and K.S. Naveen, state general secretary Tamesh Gowda, Bengaluru North district president S. Harish, and other party leaders.