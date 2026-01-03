Amit Shah Kicks Off Rs 373 Cr Projects In Andaman, Nicobar Islands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated nine schemes and laid the foundation of two schemes on Saturday. In total, Rs 373 crore was invested in these development schemes for the Island Groups. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming the Island Groups (Dweep Samuh) into a force to be reckoned with. He inaugurated an exhibition on the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita, among other schemes, before the ceremony.

Development Projects Worth Rs 373 Crore

Addressing the people at the ceremony, he shared details about the development schemes he had inaugurated and laid the foundation for. "We inaugurated nine yojanas and laid the foundation for 2, amounting to Rs 373 crore worth. This includes an Integrated Command and Control Centre worth Rs 229 crore, which will be on the same level as Viksit states in India." Furthermore, he mentioned that these development schemes would be used to progress in healthcare and medicine, especially in the ICU and critical care. Better road construction is also on the radar under the PM Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Tributes to Freedom Fighters

Recalling the efforts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands citizens in the freedom fight, he lauded the valour and bravery of many martyrs. "Many freedom fighters spent a long time of their lives here. Many breathed their last here, strengthening India's freedom struggle. And many brave souls were hanged here. When the repression was at its peak, their voices were not reaching the country and the world. But today, the memorial of Veer Savarkar built in the Cellular Jail is saying to the entire country and the world, proclaiming that thousands of martyrs sacrificed their lives here," said Shah.

He noted that Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the Indian National flag on December 30, 1941, on Port Blair, cementing the moment in India's history.

Vision for Tourism and 'Viksit Bharat'

Shah stated that the government views potential in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands regarding tourism. Highlighting the government's dedication to the Islands, he said that they want to see the Andaman & Nicobar as part of the Viksit Bharat in the future and are working tirelessly towards it.

Home Minister's Two-Day Visit

This is a part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit from January 2 to 4 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He was warmly welcomed at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram on Friday by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Admiral DK Joshi, the island's Chief Secretary, senior officials, and local PRI members.

