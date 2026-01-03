Vikas Khanna Calls Mumbai Airport Carpet 'Unacceptable', A Health Risk

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has raised concerns over what he called an "unacceptable" issue at Mumbai airport. Vikas, who was travelling from New York to Mumbai for the promotions of MasterChef India, took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the carpet and how the condition of the carpet can cause serious health problems for passengers.

Netizens React

In his post, Vikas spoke about how he respects the smooth working of Mumbai airport but said the carpet is now beyond repair. He also added that dusty and old carpets can be dangerous for people who suffer from asthma and breathing problems. "Though I love & respect the efficiency of Mumbai airport a lot. But having this carpet is absolutely unnecessary & unacceptable. It is beyond cleaning now. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchitis issues, I request the authorities to please look into removing this at the airports. It can lead to serious breathing issues and also fatal," he wrote. Take a look

Soon after his post went online, many users shared their views in the comments. Some agreed with Vikas and said the issue needs quick action. One user wrote, "I totally agree on this finally there's a hope that it might be removed." Another added, "100% agree! Even Delhi airport. Whose genius idea was that?"

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna will soon be seen judging MasterChef India along with chefs Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar. The trio is also set to appear on India's Got Talent to promote the show. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)