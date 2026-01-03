Kerala CM, Iran Condemn US Bombings On Venezuela As 'Terrorism'
Global Reactions to US Strike on VenezuelaEarlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the US military action against Venezuela, calling it not only a violation of the country's national sovereignty but also a violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law. In its message, it also stressed on the necessity of taking appropriate measures to hold accountable the planners and perpetrators of crimes committed in the course of this military aggression. Deep divisions have emerged in Latin America on Maduro's capture. Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa Azin said on X, "To all the narco chavista criminals, your time is coming. Your structure will completely collapse across the entire continent. To @MariaCorinaYA @EdmundoGU and the Venezuelan people: it's time to reclaim your country. You have an ally in Ecuador."
Earlier, Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Saturday gave a call for peaceful resolution after American strikes in Venezuela where the US "captured" President Maduro and his wife. The Chilean President condemned the military action and said that the crisis must be resolved through dialogue and multilateralism.
Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country".
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable. The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.
Maduro Charged with Narco-Terrorism
The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment