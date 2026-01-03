Watch The Cubans As The US Attempts Regime Change In Venezuela

MENAFN - Asia Times) Welcome to another episode of regime change by the USA. An update: Donald Trump tweeted that Nicolas Maduro has been seized by US special forces and is being moved out of the country. However, watch the Cubans. They will have a role to play.

The peace president had started major military operations against Venezuela, in particular in and around the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The military force being used does not seem requisite for a full-scale invasion of the country, but does seem more extensive than the military force used previously. Crucially, there are reports (and I stress these are just reports) of the US inserting some ground forces into the action in Caracas.

Looking at things from this early and incomplete perspective, it seems more than likely that the Trump administration is attempting regime change in Venezuela. You will find no tears being shed by me for the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. He is a brutal, murderous thu who has stolen billions and wrecked a country that should be one of the richest in South America.

Venezuela, if you did not know, has the world's largest proven oil reserves – and has been one of the world's largest oil producers for almost a century. It has mostly wasted that money, and corrupt, brutal leaders like Maduro are a key reason for that.

Getting rid of Maduro, however, might be the easy part. A thug dictator who has gained loyalty only through money is in a precarious state if his rule is threatened and the income taps are turned off. The real challenge, and why I am very worried, is that its a question of who/what replaces him. The USA will cloak its efforts, I am sure, in cries of Venezuelan“freedom,” but the Trump administration itself is anti-freedom.

To actually replace Maduro with someone better will require the active participation of the Venezuelan people in this action and, moreover, it will require some serious military threats against Cuba (you might not have seen that one coming).