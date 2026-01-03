Erdoğan Says Ukraine War Threatens Black Sea Trade, Calls For Peace

MENAFN - AzerNews) The war between Russia and Ukraine has increasingly threatened trade in the Black Sea in recent months, and bringing the conflict to a peaceful end as soon as possible remains a sincere aspiration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said,reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdoğan made the remarks during a speech at the Istanbul Congress Center while presenting Türkiye's 2025 export statistics.

He stressed that Türkiye is ready to assume any responsibility necessary to help open the path to peace.

“We have no intention of gaining roles, putting on a show, or profiting from blood and tears,” Erdoğan said.“The foundation of our foreign policy is to make friends, not enemies. We have never had a concept of benefiting from conflicts.”