Erdoğan Says Ukraine War Threatens Black Sea Trade, Calls For Peace

Erdoğan Says Ukraine War Threatens Black Sea Trade, Calls For Peace
Erdoğan made the remarks during a speech at the Istanbul Congress Center while presenting Türkiye's 2025 export statistics.
He stressed that Türkiye is ready to assume any responsibility necessary to help open the path to peace.
“We have no intention of gaining roles, putting on a show, or profiting from blood and tears,” Erdoğan said.“The foundation of our foreign policy is to make friends, not enemies. We have never had a concept of benefiting from conflicts.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment