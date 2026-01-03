Russian Army Launches Missile Strike On Cherkasy Region
"During the day, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Zolotonosha district. As of now, five people have sought medical assistance. Two of the injured were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not severe," Taburets wrote.Read also: Russian strikes claim two lives in Kherson
According to him, preliminary reports indicate that residential infrastructure and a private enterprise were damaged by shrapnel and blast waves.
All necessary emergency services are working at the impact site.
An inspection of the area is ongoing.
On January 3, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, where a strike hit a garage cooperative.
