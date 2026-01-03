403
EU Calls For Restraint, Respect For International Law In Venezuela
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday called for "restraint" and respect for international law in Venezuela, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump that US forces had captured President Nicolas Maduro during a large-scale assault.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in a statement posted on X that she had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and had also been in contact with the EU Ambassador in Caracas, stressing that the EU is closely monitoring developments in Venezuela.
For his part, President of the European Council Antonio Costa said he is following developments in Venezuela with great concern, renewing the European Union's call for de-escalation and for a solution that fully respects international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.
Costa said in a statement on X that the European Union will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive solution in Venezuela, noting his support for the efforts undertaken by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in coordination with the Member States, to ensure the safety of European citizens in the country. (end)
