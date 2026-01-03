Ministry Of Justice Introduces Specialized Legal Training Plan For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice announced the launch of its Specialized Legal Training Plan for 2026, which encompasses the general track for continuous professional development, in addition to specialized legal training programs tailored to various legal professions across the State.

The program aims to keep legal professionals abreast of legislative, judicial, and jurisprudential developments, while enhancing their skills in legal drafting and writing. This initiative seeks to develop the legal competencies of national cadres, strengthen institutional performance, and improve the quality of government services, in support of building national capacities capable of contributing to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Some 110 legal professionals are expected to benefit from the 2026 legal qualification programs, including 94 participants enrolled in the twenty-third Legal Professionals Qualification Program, and 16 trainees enrolled in the sixteenth Mandatory Training Program for trainee lawyers.

The program's executive plan includes 118 specialized training courses, distributed across the program's annual timeline at an average of eight courses per month.

Legal trainees have been divided into four training groups, each receiving theoretical and practical instruction designed to equip them with the skills necessary to engage effectively and proactively with societal needs and with knowledge- and competitiveness-driven developments.

On this occasion, the Legal and Judicial Studies Center on Saturday organized an introductory meeting for all participants in the two training programs, including legal professionals and trainee lawyers.

During the meeting, Director of the Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khalidi outlined the Ministry's vision to prepare and qualify Qatari legal and judicial cadres to the highest standards of competence and professional excellence.

He also highlighted the Ministry's mission to train legal professionals by developing and updating their scientific and practical skills, and to prepare qualified candidates for appointment to the judiciary, the Public Prosecution, and various legal sectors.

Dr. Al Khalidi also delivered a comprehensive briefing to trainees on the program's training tracks and objectives, which aim to equip participants with the scientific and practical expertise required to perform their legal duties with quality and efficiency. This, in turn, contributes to increased productivity and enables institutions to meet their legal needs.

The briefing also emphasized the transfer of new knowledge and skills to enhance individual performance within their respective organizations, including the use of emerging technologies supported by artificial intelligence tools in the legal field.

Participants further attended a detailed presentation outlining the general obligations to be observed during lectures, requirements for participation in workshops, practical applications, and field visits, as well as compliance and adherence requirements in accordance with the rules governing the training program.

The participants were also briefed on the attendance and leave system throughout the training period, the evaluation mechanism, and the assessment criteria upon which trainees are evaluated in line with approved standards and regulations, in addition to the rewards system granted to top-performing participants upon completion of the program.

Dr. Al Khalidi emphasized the importance of the training program in enhancing training outcomes and elevating the quality of the training curriculum, in a manner that aligns with national development priorities and with the Ministry of Justice's Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which underscores that development is founded on human capital, particularly those working within government institutions.

The year 2025 witnessed a remarkable leap in legal training across various tracks and legal categories within different government entities. A total of 2,472 legal professionals were trained during the year through a range of programs and training courses.

According to official data published on the Ministry of Justice's website regarding its achievements in the past year, the number of training courses in 2025 increased by 14.6 percent, while the number of beneficiaries of specialized and mandatory training programs rose by approximately 24.78 percent.

Additionally, 77 legal awareness workshops were organized, marking an increase of 250 percent compared to the number of workshops conducted in 2024.

Furthermore, new and diverse programs and initiatives were introduced to broaden the segments of society reached by legal awareness efforts.

Legal awareness video content achieved unprecedented levels of viewership and engagement, underscoring the importance of the educational and awareness-raising role of the legal programs and activities implemented by the Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice.