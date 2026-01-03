Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan Over Flood Impact

2026-01-03 10:01:50
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's solidarity with Afghanistan as it confronts the effects of floods that strike several regions of the country, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry conveyed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, the caretaker government, and the people of Afghanistan, and extended its wishes for a swift recovery to those injured.

