Chhattisgarh CM Meets President, Invites Her To Bastar Festival

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and invited her to attend the state-level tribal cultural festival 'Bastar Pandum 2026' as the chief guest.

Apart from apprising the President of development in the state's tribal region, CM Sai told her that the festival will be organised in three phases, with the final phase scheduled to conclude in Bastar in February 2026, said an official statement.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the President of the rich tribal art, culture, traditions, and folk life of the Bastar region.

He said that Bastar Pandum is a major initiative aimed at preserving, promoting, and showcasing Chhattisgarh's tribal heritage at national and international platforms.

The festival will be organised in three phases to encourage a large participation, while the final grand finale or the last and final phase of the festival, will be organised in Bastar next month.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the event reflects the state government's commitment to celebrating and safeguarding tribal culture.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also briefed the President on the Chhattisgarh government's initiatives and progress in the holistic development of tribal regions. He highlighted key efforts in the fields of education, healthcare, livelihood generation, infrastructure development, and the implementation of welfare schemes.

He said that the state government is committed to bringing tribal communities into the mainstream of development while ensuring the protection and promotion of their unique cultural identity.

President Droupadi Murmu appreciated the initiative related to tribal heritage and extended her best wishes for the successful organisation of Bastar Pandum 2026.

Bastar Pandum 2026 will feature a vibrant display of folk dances, folk songs, traditional musical instruments, handicrafts, tribal cuisine, traditional costumes, and other indigenous art forms, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the cultural richness of the Bastar region.