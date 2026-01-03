Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sammar Gajjar Helps Saurashtra Prevail Over Railways Haryana And Gujarat Get Wins

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Sammar Gajjar struck a commanding 147 off 135 balls as Saurashtra defeated Railways by 31 runs in their Elite Group D match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium near Bengaluru on Saturday.

Gajjar's innings, featuring 14 fours and four sixes, anchored Saurashtra's total of 294/8 after Railways won the toss and elected to field first. Hetvik Kotak contributed 37 runs while Prerak Mankad added 28. Pacers Kunal Yadav and Z.A. Khan claimed three wickets apiece for Railways.

In reply, Railways were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs despite a fighting 86 off 97 balls from Upendra Yadav and a quickfire 65 off 45 from Ashutosh Sharma, who hit six fours and three sixes.

Ankur Panwar and Mankad took three wickets each for Saurashtra, while all-rounder Chirag Jani picked up two scalps. Gajjar was named player of the match for his match-winning knock.

Axar scores a ton

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Axar Patel struck his maiden List A century, an unbeaten 130 off 111 balls, as Gujarat edged Andhra by seven runs. Patel, playing his first domestic 50-over match of this season, rescued Gujarat from a precarious 99/5.

His innings, studded with 10 boundaries and five sixes, featured a crucial 142-run partnership with Vishal Jayswal, who contributed 70 off 60 balls, as Gujarat posted a competitive total, which fell short of Andhra's reach.

Meanwhile, young all-rounder Parth Vats produced a spectacular performance, claiming 3-60 with the ball before smashing an unbeaten 157 to power Haryana to a four-wicket victory over Odisha with eight balls remaining.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-class debut this season, first restricted Odisha to 305 for nine with his left-arm spin before anchoring Haryana's chase of 306. His maiden List A century came off 13 fours and five sixes as he rebuilt the innings after his team had slumped to 14/3.

Brief scores:

Saurashtra 294/8 in 50 overs (Sammar Gajjar 147; Kunal Yadav 3-71) beat Railways 263 in 49.1 overs (Upendra Yadav 86, Ashutosh Sharma 65; Prerak Mankad 3-48, Ankur Panwar 3-49) by 31 runs.

Gujarat 318/9 in 50 overs (Axar Patel 130, Vishal Jayswal 70; Satyanarayana Raju 4-53, Midde Anjaneyulu 2-45) beat Andhra 311/7 in 50 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 102, SD Prasad 48 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 3-64, Axar Patel 2-27) by seven runs.

Odisha 305/9 in 50 overs (Swastik Samal 101, Govinda Poddar 77; Parth Vats 3-60, Anuj Thakral 3-68) lost to Haryana 309/6 in 48.4 overs (Parth Vats 157 not out, Anuj Thakral 59 not out) by four wickets.