Akeed Observatory: 93 Rumors Recorded In December

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 3 (Petra) – The Jordanian Media Credibility Observatory (Akeed) said on Saturday it detected 93 rumors in the month of December that proliferated through media outlets and social media platforms.It said in its monthly report that 17 rumors were debunked last month, compared to 15 in November.Rumor dissemination was relatively lower during the Arab Cup tournament, December 1 to 18, when Jordanians were preoccupied with the national team's achievements that kept them from other matters that typically fueled rumors, it said.In the first 18 days, 26 rumors were recorded, 28% of the total, while the rest of the month saw 67 rumors, 72% of the total, with 36 security-related rumors, 39% of the total, followed by the economy, 26 or 28%, social rumors,12 or 13%, public affairs,11 or 12%, and political rumors, 8 or 8%. No rumors in the health domain were recorded.It revealed that 86 of December rumors were from domestic sources, 92%, while 7, or 8% came from external sources.