Rajasthan: Two Juvenile Inmates Escape From Detention Centre In Kota

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 3 (IANS) Two juvenile inmates escaped from the Kota Juvenile Detention Centre in Rajasthan on Saturday after allegedly tricking a guard on the pretext of making tea, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. at the detention centre located in Nayagaon. According to preliminary information, the guard on duty allowed the two juveniles to step out of their barracks to prepare tea.

Taking advantage of the situation, the minors misled the guard and fled the premises.

The escape came to light shortly thereafter, leaving the guard in a distressed condition, sources said.

One of the escaped juveniles is 16-year-old, while the other is 17. Both were lodged at the detention centre in connection with separate criminal cases.

Following the incident, personnel from RK Puram police station reached the spot, registered a case and launched a search operation. CCTV footage from the detention centre and surrounding areas is being scanned to trace the juveniles, while questioning of the detention centre staff is also underway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma said that special police teams have been formed to locate the escaped juveniles.

He said the 16-year-old was lodged in connection with a knife-point robbery case registered at Udyog Nagar police station, while the 17-year-old was detained in a child kidnapping case registered at Gumanpura police station.

Police officials said search operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to apprehend the juveniles at the earliest. An investigation has also been initiated to ascertain lapses or negligence that led to the escape.

Sources citing officials said that searches are likely to be intensified to trace the juveniles.

Escapes from detention centres continue to pose a challenge for authorities, exposing gaps in supervision and security arrangements.

Such incidents divert policing resources, trigger large-scale manhunts and raise public safety concerns, while prompting questions over accountability and preparedness within custodial institutions.