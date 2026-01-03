EU Urges De-Escalation In Venezuela

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Jan 3 (IANS) European Council President Antonio Costa said on Saturday the European Union (EU) was following the situation in Venezuela "with great concern" and urged de-escalation.

"The European Union calls for de-escalation and a resolution in full respect of international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," he wrote on X.

He said the bloc would continue to support a peaceful, democratic and inclusive solution in Venezuela, and backed efforts by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, working with member states, to ensure the safety of European citizens in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Kallas said the EU was closely monitoring developments and called for restraint, stressing that the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter must be respected.

Kallas said she had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU Ambassador in Caracas, adding that the safety of EU citizens in Venezuela was the bloc's top priority, Xinhua news agency reported. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, who was flown out of the country along with his wife.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that the operation "was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement."

He also announced a news conference scheduled for 11 am local time (1600 GMT) on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Venezuela on Saturday denounced the "military aggression" by the United States, after large explosions were heard and aircraft were seen over the capital Caracas earlier in the day.