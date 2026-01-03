Dhaka: Türkiye aims to surpass USD 68.7b tourism target in 2026, as the country is preparing for a continued rise in tourism revenue and visitor numbers through 2026, with focus on expanding tourism beyond its coastal hubs into diversified, year-round segments, according to reports.

Reports cited Firuz Baglikaya, Head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), noted that Türkiye's cultural and natural assets, along with its hospitality and cuisine, form a strong basis for competitiveness but stressed that realizing the country's full tourism potential requires more robust strategies, especially to ensure a more balanced distribution of tourism across regions and throughout the year.

More than 58.48 million visitors, including Turkish citizens living abroad, arrived in Türkiye between January and November 2025, putting the country on track to meet its year-end targets of 65 million visitors and USD 64 billion in tourism revenue under the Medium-Term Program.

Baglikaya explained that Türkiye's higher price positioning compared to competitors has reduced demand during the traditional high season of July and August. Instead, more travelers are opting for September through November, when prices are more favorable.

He also cited underutilized potential in major source markets like Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Winter sports, conferences, and health tourism are also playing a greater role in driving visits during the final quarter of the year, signaling a shift toward non-seasonal segments.

Global institutions, including the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the World Travel and Tourism Council, forecast continued growth in global travel. The tourism sector's share in the global economy, currently around 10 percent, is expected to rise to 11.5 percent by 2035.

