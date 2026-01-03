DIU Medics Conduct High-Risk Rescue Of Wounded Soldier In Open Waters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the DIU on Facebook, Ukrinform writes.

The details of the special operation were shared for the first time on the telemarathon“United News.”

The injured soldier was brought to a floating platform in critical condition – with massive blood loss, traumatic amputation, and severe hypothermia.

“The tourniquet application was later than it could have been. As a result, blood loss increased, and hypothermia set in. His condition was severe,” said a medical team specialist with the call sign Tochini.

According to him, decisions and actions had to be made instantly, as every minute could have been a matter of life or death.

“The patient was continuously monitored by both the crew and the combat medics of the forward unit. They did an enormous job even before he reached us. The patient had a tourniquet applied and the bleeding stopped. Under those conditions, that alone was a difficult task,” he added.

Once the soldier's condition was stabilized, the team proceeded to surgical intervention.

“We immediately began aggressively warming him because the weather conditions were already quite harsh. The ambient temperature was around 10°C. Gradually, as his vital signs began returning to normal, we started the surgical procedure,” the medic noted.

Intelligence reveals details of special operation to save life of RVC commander Kapustin

The operation lasted about 45 minutes. According to Tochini, similar operations under extreme conditions are not exceptional for the DIU medics – they are part of daily work.

“This could be a boat, a vehicle, a helicopter, or any confined space. We prepare to operate under any conditions. All team members are interchangeable and ready to act even in situations where chances are almost nonexistent,” he emphasized.

The wounded soldier was transported to shore using boats donated by supporters under the“Boats for DIU” initiative.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 1, the DIU announced that a Russian special forces operation to assassinate Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, had failed.

Photo: Screenshot from“United News” video