Kuwait's KAPP Announces Tender For 23 State-Owned Property Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, announced Saturday an invitation for the provision of advisory services relating to feasibility studies and tender documents for 23 projects involving state-owned real estate properties.
In a press release, it said it invited specialized local, regional, and international advisory firms and/or consortiums, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (116) of 2014 regarding Public-Private Partnerships and its Executive Regulations, and pursuant to the procedures set out under Law No. (49) of 2016 regarding Public Tenders and its Executive Regulations.
The projects include Fahaheel Waterfront Development Project - "Al Kout", the Waterfront Development Project - Phase Five "Marina Mall", Number of Two (2) Construction Waste Treatment Plants, Al-Duwalia Center Project, Al-Mutahida Market, Al-Maseel Market, Al-Kabeer Market and Al-Watiya Market.
The list also involves Kuwait Market, Block 11 "Kuwait Magic", Al-Farwaniya Slaughterhouse, Al-Wataniya Market, Al-Duwali Golf Club, Al-Safat Market, Al-Manakh Market, Al-Duwalia Building Property, Meat, Vegetable and Fish Market "Al-Jleeb", Al-Jahra Slaughterhouse, Souq Al-Mubarakiya, Al-Ahmadi Slaughterhouse, Meat and Vegetable Market in Al-Jahra "Al-Khaima Mall, Central Fruit and Vegetable Market "Al-Sulaibiya".
The successful advisory entity shall undertake the preparation of feasibility studies (technical, economic, environmental, and legal) the preparation of tender documents, and the evaluation of bidders' proposals for each project, it added.
In addition, the entity shall undertaking supervising the technical, financial, legal, and environmental aspects up to financial close for each project in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (116) of 2014 and its Executive Regulations, with the aim of enhancing the operational efficiency of these properties, strengthening private sector participation in their management, operation, maintenance, and development, thereby contributing to the improvement of service quality, the enhancement of financial resources, and the achievement of economic development.
Bids shall be submitted in person only to the KAPP's headquarters, in a sealed and securely closed envelope, in accordance with the provisions set out in the tender documents, no later than 12:00 PM (noon) on Thursday, 5 March 2026, it added.
Eligibility requirements for applicants include minimum of 10 years of experience in preparing comprehensive feasibility studies, tender documents and PPP contracts for projects of a similar nature at the local, Gulf (GCC) or international level, as detailed in the tendering documents, it said.
The bidder must have licensed local, regional, and/or international offices authorized to operate in the countries where such offices are located. The bidder must be registered with the Central Agency for Public Tenders.
The contracting shall be carried out through a public tender, in accordance with the provisions of Article (17) of the Public Tenders Law. Bids shall be submitted under the two-envelope system (technical proposal - financial proposal), it noted. (end)
fnk
fnk
