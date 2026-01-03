DMK-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks Progressing Smoothly: TN In-Charge

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) The seat-sharing discussions between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are progressing smoothly, and reports of any talks with other parties are baseless rumours, said Girish Chodankar, Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge, on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Chodankar said that soon after the Congress decided to continue its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a dedicated committee was constituted to hold discussions with the DMK leadership.

“We have been engaged in talks for nearly a month now. The Congress shares a strong and trustworthy alliance with the DMK. The number of seats the Congress will contest in the 2026 Assembly elections will be announced shortly,” he said.

Dismissing speculation about discussions with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Chodankar made it clear that no official talks had been held.

“Reports about a possible alliance with TVK are nothing more than rumours. There have been no formal discussions with that party,” he said.

He added that the Congress was in the process of strengthening its organisational machinery ahead of the elections. Various committees related to election management are being formed, and the party has received more than 5,000 applications from volunteers willing to work for the campaign.

According to him, this response reflects the level of enthusiasm within the party as it prepares for the 2026 Assembly polls.

On the internal issues raised by Congress MP Jyothimani, Chodankar said the party had constituted a committee to examine the allegations. He stressed that internal party matters should not be aired publicly, particularly during the election period.

“Such statements create confusion in the minds of the people. We have sought an explanation from Ms. Jyothimani, and she is free to convey her concerns to the party leadership through appropriate channels,” he said.

Chodankar also said that clarifications had been sought from Congress district executives in Karur in connection with the issue and that the matter had been brought to the attention of the All India Congress Committee leadership.

“Party executives must refrain from discussing internal issues on public platforms. Discipline and unity are crucial as we move closer to the elections,” he added.

Reiterating the Congress' commitment to the DMK-led alliance, Chodankar said the party was confident of contesting the 2026 Assembly elections as part of a cohesive and credible alliance.