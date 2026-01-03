Haryana Police Registered 3,738 Cases Under NDPS Act In 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 3 (IANS) Haryana Police on Saturday said 3,738 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that led to the arrest of 6,801 traffickers and seizure of 55 kg heroin and 220 kg charas in 2025.

The Haryana Police and the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) carried out a multi-dimensional anti-drug campaign that went far beyond routine seizures and arrests, targeting the illegal assets, financial lifelines, organised syndicates, and supply chains of drug traffickers.

In line with government policy, enforcement, financial investigation, judicial action, technical surveillance, and public participation were strengthened simultaneously to strike at both demand and supply.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal congratulated Haryana Police, HSNCB, district police units, field formations, intelligence wings, prosecution teams, and all officers and personnel associated with the drug-free campaign.

An official statement quoting the DGP said this achievement "is the outcome of collective dedication, professional excellence, and seamless coordination."

Motivating the force for the future, the DGP emphasised fight against drug trafficking must continue in a sustained, strategic, and even more effective manner.

Reaffirming zero tolerance, he said the police would not only bring traffickers to justice but would also remain fully committed to achieving a drug-free society.

Cracking down on pharmaceutical drug abuse, police seized over 5.30 lakh tablets, 4,493 bottles, 1.16 lakh capsules, and 7,644 injections, demonstrating firm control over both traditional and synthetic drug trafficking.

Taking action against illegal constructions and assets, 119 illegal properties belonging to 107 traffickers were demolished from 2022 to 2025.

Last year alone, assets of Rs 13.59 crore, both movable and immovable, belonging to 143 accused were seized or frozen.

Additionally, 76 habitual offenders were detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, delivering a blow to organised drug networks.

The HSNCB registered 249 cases and arrested 472 drug traffickers in 2025, covering commercial, intermediate, and small quantity cases.

Significant seizures of heroin, charas, ganja, opium, poppy husk, MDMA, and pharmaceutical drugs were made, dismantling several inter-state and organised trafficking networks.

With enhanced investigation, effective use of technical and financial evidence, the conviction rates stood at 55.90 per cent last year in commercial quantity cases, 61.83 per cent in intermediate quantity cases, and 31.01 per cent in small quantity cases, reflecting an evidence-based and legally sound approach to NDPS prosecutions.