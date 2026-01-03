403
Venezuelan Vice President Demands Whereabouts Of President Maduro And His Wife
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on Saturday said that the Venezuelan government does not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores an audio recording broadcast on state television, the Vice President of Venezuela added that the government demands proof that President Maduro and his wife are still alive his part, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino stated in a video recorded today that his country will resist the presence of foreign forces, noting that an attack on Venezuela took place early today targeting civilian areas added that efforts are currently underway to gather information about the dead and injured.
