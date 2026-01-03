Southern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

Amman, Jan 3 (Petra) – Southern Military Zone troops on Saturday arrested three people who tried to breach the border in an area of its responsibility.The border force applied the rules of engagement, arresting the three and handing them over to competent authorities.

