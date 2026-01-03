Polish PM Tusk Says U.S. Attack On Venezuela Has Global Impact

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks at a briefing in the city of Elbląg, where he is taking part in a meeting of a crisis management center addressing difficult conditions on roads and railways caused by severe weather, Ukrinform reports.

Tusk recalled his hope that 2026“would not be significantly more eventful” than the previous year, but said the first days of the new year had brought“a very serious shock.” In particular, Poland has faced disruptions on roads and railways due to bad weather, while on a global scale there has been an attack by U.S. forces on Venezuela.

“Indeed, 2026 is beginning with a powerful blow. An analysis will still be conducted to determine how this will affect the situation in our region. In today's world, such large-scale events as the attack by American forces today affect the entire globe. Therefore, we will respond and prepare for a new situation,” Tusk emphasized.

According to him, there are currently 11 Polish citizens in Venezuela who traveled there despite repeated warnings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against visiting the country because of the internal situation and the threat of conflict.

The Prime Minister added that there is currently no threat to the Polish embassy in Caracas.

Meanwhile, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has no information about threats to Polish citizens currently in Venezuela. The ministry urged Polish nationals to refrain from traveling to Venezuela due to the deteriorating security situation.

In turn, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Defense Ministry is analyzing the situation.

“Our services are closely analyzing the development of events following the nighttime attacks by US forces in the capital of Venezuela. I have also requested current analyses from the Department of Military Foreign Affairs as well as from our military attachés in the countries of North and South America,” Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

Trump confirms U.S. strike on, says Maduro captured

As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday morning, and some areas of the city were left without electricity.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States had carried out a“large-scale strike” against Venezuela and that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been“captured and rem flown out of the country.”

