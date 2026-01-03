Mutuum Finance (MUTM) To Announce V1 Protocol Launch Date Soon After Halborn Audit Completion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance project developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, has stated that it will announce the launch date for its V1 protocol in the near term following the completion of its Halborn security audit. The update positions the project at a transition point between internal development and the first public release stage, as Mutuum moves toward a testnet deployment intended to showcase core functionality and support user testing.

Launch date announcement expected as V1 preparation continues

According to the project, the V1 protocol is approaching readiness for a testnet rollout, and the team plans to communicate the specific launch date soon. The first release is expected to be deployed on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to test core lending and borrowing features before any future expansion phases.

A testnet rollout is typically used as a practical validation step. It enables users to evaluate how deposits, borrowing positions, interest mechanics, and liquidation processes behave under realistic interaction patterns, without exposing participants to mainnet-level capital risk. For Mutuum Finance, the V1 testnet stage is expected to serve as both a demonstration of protocol design and a foundation for subsequent development iterations.

Key elements expected in the first release

The project has outlined the first set of components expected to appear in V1. These include liquidity pools designed to support supply and borrowing activity, mtTokens intended to represent deposited positions, and debt tokens tied to outstanding borrow balances. The protocol is also expected to include an automated liquidator system intended to manage undercollateralized positions as part of the platform's risk framework.

For the initial testnet environment, Mutuum Finance has indicated that ETH and USDT will be the first assets available for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. Starting with a limited asset set is a common approach for early deployments because it allows development teams to monitor performance and user behavior without managing a large number of market-specific parameters at the same time.

Halborn audit completion and what it signals for the rollout

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that Halborn completed a security audit covering the smart contracts tied to its lending and borrowing system. Halborn is known in the crypto security space for reviewing DeFi protocols and identifying issues related to contract logic, permission design, and systemic risk.

For a lending protocol preparing for its first public release, completion of a security audit is often treated as a readiness marker. It indicates that the codebase has passed through an external review phase before the project invites broader user interaction, especially in a system where deposits and collateral management are core functions.

The project has also referenced an earlier CertiK review as part of its security preparation. Together, these independent reviews are being positioned as part of the protocol's pre-release process as it moves into the V1 testnet stage.

Presale status and current participation

In parallel with protocol development, Mutuum Finance remains in its token presale. The presale is currently in Phase 7, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04 and a stated launch price of $0.06. The presale has been structured with incremental pricing across phases, reflecting a staged distribution approach rather than a single fixed price for the entire fundraising period.

According to figures shared by the project during the presale, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.5 million and has attracted more than 18,600 token holders. The project has described this participation as reflecting continued engagement while development milestones are being prepared for release.