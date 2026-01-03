Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Climbs 300% From $0.01 To $0.04 As Investor Demand Accelerates
Presale pricing moves through structured phases
Mutuum Finance's presale started at $0.01 and progressed upward in scheduled tiers. Phase 7 currently prices MUTM at $0.04, following the conclusion of Phase 6, where the token was priced at $0.035. Under the presale structure, the price steps higher as phases advance toward the stated launch price.
The project has stated a planned launch price of $0.06, which places Phase 1 participants at a potential 500% increase by launch compared to their original $0.01 entry level. For current Phase 7 participants, the difference between $0.04 and $0.06 represents the remaining price gap before public trading begins under the project's disclosed launch valuation.
This phased pricing system is a common presale method for early-stage crypto projects. It provides predictable pricing within each phase and creates a clear timeline of price increases, which can encourage earlier participation as later phases tend to carry higher entry levels.
Alongside the price increase, Mutuum Finance has reported strong presale participation. According to disclosed figures, the project has raised over $19.5 million and attracted more than 18,600 token holders during the presale period. These metrics reflect both total capital raised and the breadth of distribution across participating wallets.
Mutuum Finance has allocated 1.82 billion tokens to the presale. The project has reported that more than 820 million tokens have already been sold, placing distribution near half of the presale supply. As tokens continue to be purchased, the remaining supply available at current phase pricing narrows, and later phases are expected to reflect further incremental price adjustments.
