J&K: Indian Army Launches 88.8 FM 'Radio Sangam' In Rajouri To Empower Border Residents


2026-01-03 07:00:33
The Indian Army launched 88.8 FM 'Radio Sangam' in Rajouri's Keri sector, inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner. The ₹44.63 lakh project includes a dedicated building and full broadcasting setup. With six employees and security staff, it empowers border residents, promotes local culture, shares government updates, and enhances community participation.

