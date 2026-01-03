J&K: Indian Army Launches 88.8 FM 'Radio Sangam' In Rajouri To Empower Border Residents

The Indian Army launched 88.8 FM 'Radio Sangam' in Rajouri's Keri sector, inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner. The ₹44.63 lakh project includes a dedicated building and full broadcasting setup. With six employees and security staff, it empowers border residents, promotes local culture, shares government updates, and enhances community participation.

