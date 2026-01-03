403
U.S. Strikes Venezuela As Trump Claims Maduro And Wife Captured, Region Braces For Fallout
The United States carried out a sudden, forceful operation against Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, puncturing months of simmering tension with explosions, aircraft activity, and widespread power disruptions across parts of Caracas.
President Donald Trump said the action culminated in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who he claimed were flown out of the country by U.S. forces. Washington promised further details at a press briefing later in the day.
Residents across the capital reported low-flying helicopters, flashes, and concussions that rattled neighborhoods before dawn.
Fires were seen at Fuerte Tiuna, the country's largest military complex and home to the defense ministry and army command.
Authorities acknowledged strikes in Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira states alongside Caracas, while admitting the full toll in casualties and damage remained unclear.
The Maduro government responded by declaring a national state of emergency and mobilizing security forces.
U.S. Strikes Venezuela as Trump Claims Maduro And Wife Captured, Region Braces for Fallout
Officials framed the attack as an imperial overreach and called on citizens to rally in defense of national sovereignty.
Power cuts were reported in the city's south near major bases, and residents described confusion as sirens and aircraft noise echoed through the night.
U.S. actions followed a steady hardening of posture through 2025, including a reinforced military presence in the Caribbean and repeated interdictions of vessels Washington says were linked to narcotics trafficking.
The administration has argued that pressure is necessary to dismantle criminal networks it alleges operate with state protection in Venezuela.
In November, Trump warned that ground operations were possible and authorized expanded intelligence activity, a signal that diplomacy had given way to coercion.
Aviation authorities swiftly closed Venezuelan airspace to U.S. carriers, citing active military operations.
Regionally, leaders urged emergency consultations at the United Nations and the Organization of American States, warning of spillover risks.
Whether Trump's claim of Maduro's capture is independently confirmed or not, the episode marks a sharp escalation.
It tests norms around sovereignty, raises the stakes for regional stability, and places Venezuela's future-and its vast energy resources-at the center of a rapidly shifting geopolitical contest.
Washington confirms large-scale strikes in and around Caracas as President Trump says Nicolás Maduro and his wife were seized and removed from Venezuela.
Caracas declares a national emergency, reports damage at key military sites, and denounces what it calls an external assault on sovereignty.
With airspace closed and regional leaders urging emergency diplomacy, the episode risks reshaping security, energy, and migration dynamics across the Americas.
