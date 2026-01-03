'They Will Not Vanquish Us': Venezuela Defence Minister Accuses US Of Criminal Regime Change Plot

In a defiant video posted online, Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López accused the United States of launching what he called a“deplorable” and“criminal” regime change operation against his country. Speaking directly to the camera, the senior military leader said the attacks were“barbaric” and claimed foreign forces had“desecrated our sacred land”.

Venezuela: Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez is alive and has come out with a defiant statement, raging against the US operation that captured Maduro. twitter/vb8481mLl6

- Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 3, 2026

The video appeared as reports spread of explosions in and around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Sources quoted by Sky News Arabia claimed that the home of Venezuela's the defence minister may have been targeted during the attacks. Power outages were reported in several neighbourhoods, and residents said they heard loud blasts and aircraft overhead in the early hours of Saturday.

ÚLTIMA HORA | Vladimir Padrino López denuncia la "más criminal" agresión militar de EE. contra Venezuela.#PadrinoLópez #Venezuela #DonaldTrump #EEUU #OperaciónLanzaDelSur #ElCaribe #MaduroNarcoterrorista twitter/bb0NSutKih

- Movimiento Ciudadano Venezolanos en el Mundo (@mcvm_oficial) January 3, 2026

Claims of helicopter attacks and civilian harm

General Padrino López said Venezuelan authorities were still trying to calculate how many civilians had been killed or injured. He claimed helicopter attacks had taken place in urban areas, raising fears of civilian harm.

“This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has ever suffered,” he said in the video, according to The Guardian. He added that the scale and nature of the attacks marked a dangerous moment for Venezuela and the wider region.

At the time of reporting, there was no independent confirmation of casualty figures. Venezuelan officials said assessments were ongoing as emergency teams worked across affected areas.

Call for unity and resistance

The defence minister urged citizens and members of the armed forces to stand together against what he described as a foreign invasion. His message focused on unity, resistance and national pride.

“They have attacked us but they will not vanquish us,” he said.“We will form an indestructible wall of resistance. Our vocation is peace, but our heritage is the fight for freedom.”

The tone of the video was firm and emotional, aimed at rallying public support and boosting morale among soldiers during a fast-moving and tense situation.

Trump claims Maduro captured after US strike

The video came as US President Donald Trump made a dramatic claim on social media. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US forces had carried out a 'large scale strike' on Venezuela. He said in Truth Social post that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro,” Trump wrote. He added that the operation was carried out with US law enforcement and said more details would follow at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Government condemns 'military aggression'

In an official statement, the Venezuelan government said it 'rejects and condemns' what it called a military attack by the United States. The statement accused Washington of violating the United Nations Charter and threatening regional peace and stability.

According to the government, attacks targeted both civilian and military locations in Caracas and in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. It said this was a clear breach of international law, including rules that protect national sovereignty and ban the use of force.

The government also alleged that the aim of the operation was to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, especially oil and minerals, and to undermine the country's political independence.

State of emergency and national defence plans

Venezuelan authorities said President Nicolas Maduro had ordered the activation of national defence plans under the country's constitution and security laws. A decree declaring a State of External Commotion was announced, allowing the government to take emergency measures.

The statement said defence command structures had been deployed across states and municipalities. The Bolivarian National Armed Forces were placed on nationwide alert to maintain order and protect sovereignty.

Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, Venezuela said it reserves the right to legitimate self-defence. It called on governments and people around the world to show solidarity.

Earlier, CNN reported that multiple explosions were heard across Caracas early Saturday, with the first blast around 1:50 am local time. Several areas reportedly lost electricity, leaving parts of the city in darkness.

Videos shared on social media showed flashes in the sky and plumes of smoke, though the cause of the explosions remained unclear. There was no official confirmation on whether they were linked to air operations or other military activity.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation. He said the international community must examine the legality of any military action against Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies)