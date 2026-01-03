Akshaye Khanna Becomes New Box Office King With ₹2000 Crore Success In 2025

Akshaye Khanna has emerged as the new box office king in 2025, joining Shah Rukh Khan's elite club. His films Chhaava and Dhurandhar together earned over ₹2000 crore worldwide, marking a historic year.

Akshaye Khanna made his debut during the era of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Despite being in the industry for over 30 years, his remarkable success in 2025 stands out, making it one of the most defining years of his career.

In 2025, Akshaye Khanna played powerful antagonist roles in two of the top ten highest-grossing Hindi films. His performances stood out among massive star casts, helping him become only the second Indian actor to achieve ₹2000 crore earnings in a single year.

In Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, released on December 5, Akshaye Khanna impressed audiences as the gangster Rehman Dacoit. Despite sharing screen space with several big stars, his performance received the most praise from critics and fans alike.

So far, Dhurandhar has grossed ₹1167 crore worldwide and continues to perform strongly. With expectations of adding over ₹25 crore more, the film is set to push Akshaye Khanna's total box office earnings for the year to ₹2001 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan remains the only other Indian actor to cross ₹2000 crore in a single year, achieving the feat in 2023. His films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki collectively earned an impressive ₹2685 crore at the global box office.

Aamir Khan also crossed the ₹2000 crore mark with Dangal, though over two years. The film earned ₹716 crore in 2016, and its China release in 2017 added over ₹1300 crore, helping it surpass the historic milestone.