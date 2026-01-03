Trump Announces Press Meet At Mar-A-Lago After US Strikes Venezuela, 'Captures' Maduro, His Wife

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he would address the media from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, hours after claiming that American forces had carried out“large-scale strikes” inside Venezuela and had captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump wrote. He added that further details would be shared at a news conference scheduled for 11am (local time) at Mar-a-Lago.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Venezuelan government on Trump's claims, AP reported.

Multiple explosions were reported in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with residents sharing videos of bright flashes, smoke and low-flying aircraft over the city. Reuters and Associated Press witnesses said the blasts lasted for under 30 minutes, though the scale of damage and possible casualties remained unclear. Power outages were reported in several areas.

The Venezuela government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, describing the action as an“imperialist attack”. Authorities urged citizens to mobilise and said national defence plans had been activated, declaring a state of“external disturbance”.

Following the reported strikes, the US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily barred American commercial flights from Venezuelan airspace, citing“ongoing military activity”. The US Embassy also issued an advisory asking American citizens in the country to shelter in place.

If confirmed, the operation would represent one of the most direct US military actions in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama. Washington has long accused Maduro of running a“narco-state” and manipulating elections-allegations he has denied, accusing the US of attempting regime change to gain access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuela of diverting oil revenues to fund criminal activities, including drug trafficking and terrorism. As part of Washington's pressure campaign, US forces have carried out strikes on vessels suspected of drug smuggling, actions that have reportedly resulted in more than 100 deaths. The United States has also seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

President Trump, who has spent the past two weeks at his Florida residence, is expected to provide further clarification during his address later today.

President Nicolas Maduro, who assumed office in 2013 after succeeding Hugo Chávez, has countered that Washington's actions are aimed at regime change and at gaining control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves - the largest in the world - according to Reuters. In recent weeks, the US has further tightened pressure by imposing sanctions on Maduro's relatives and on Chinese companies involved in trading Venezuelan oil.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's defence minister said authorities were compiling details of those killed and injured in the reported US strikes, Reuters reported. The US Embassy in Venezuela said it was aware of reports of explosions and advised people not to travel to the country, urging those already there to shelter in place.

Regional concern has also grown. Gustavo Petro, the president of neighbouring Colombia, called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations.“Alerting the whole world that they have attacked Venezuela,” Petro wrote on X.