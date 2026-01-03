Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kashmir Sees Threefold Surge In Drug Addiction: Div Com

2026-01-03 06:10:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Describing the drug addiction as a“major warning signal,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Saturday called for a united response to tackle the growing menace. He termed it one of the gravest social issues that Jammu and Kashmir is facing today.

Speaking with reporters, Anshul Garg said the problem has intensified rapidly and that the the issue has multiplied three times in the last three and a half years, which is alarming.

He said the government is expanding its anti-drug awareness campaign to involve all stakeholders, including religious leaders.“A very big awareness campaign is going on in J&K, and the Chief Secretary personally monitors it,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that extensive programmes are being organised by IMHANS, in which counsellors are being trained across health and educational institutions.“Five-day training sessions are being held to build a strong network for early intervention and prevention.”

He added that all sections of society are joining hands in this effort.“We are trying to involve all religious leaders of Srinagar in this fight so that they can also inform society about this problem. They have already been a part of this campaign for a long time, but we are giving new energy to it,” he said.

Kashmir Observer

