Trump Confirms U.S. Strike On Venezuela, Says Maduro Captured

According to The Guardian, Trump shared this in a Truth Social post, Ukrinform reports.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow,” Trump wrote.

He announced a press conference scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time today at Mar-a-Lago.

As reported by The Telegraph, a spokesperson for Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has revealed some of the locations struck by the United States this morning.

These reportedly included Fuerta Tiuna, the main military base in Caracas, La Carlota, the main airbase in Caracas, the El Volcán signal antenna and La Guaira Port, a seaport on the Caribbean coast.

At Fort Tiuna, where particularly powerful explosions were reported by witnesses, most of Venezuela's senior military leadership and a number of high-ranking government officials are based.

According to the publication, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee was not informed about potential military actions in Venezuela. An anonymous source said that Trump administration officials had not committed to notifying Congressional committees ahead of potential land strikes in Venezuela, but some lawmakers had maintained that they should be consulted.

At the same time, in a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela advised U.S. citizens to refrain from traveling to the country and“strongly” urged those currently there to“depart immediately,” The Guardian writes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday morning, and some parts of the city were left without power. Maduro's government has declared a state of emergency.

The strikes followed months of threats and warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who had said he would take action if Venezuela did not stop ships transporting drugs to the United States.

Photo: The White House