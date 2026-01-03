Russian Strikes Claim Two Lives In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning the Russians killed two people in Kherson. As a result of enemy strikes on the city's Dniprovskyi district, a man and a woman sustained injuries incompatible with life,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the identities of the victims are being established.

Missile strike on: two killed, 27 injured, search and rescue operations ongoing

As previously reported, over the past day, January 2, two civilians were killed and two others injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.