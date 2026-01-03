Russian Strikes Claim Two Lives In Kherson
“This morning the Russians killed two people in Kherson. As a result of enemy strikes on the city's Dniprovskyi district, a man and a woman sustained injuries incompatible with life,” Prokudin wrote.
According to him, the identities of the victims are being established.Read also: Missile strike on Kharkiv: two killed, 27 injured, search and rescue operations ongoing
As previously reported, over the past day, January 2, two civilians were killed and two others injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.
