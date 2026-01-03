Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strikes Claim Two Lives In Kherson

Russian Strikes Claim Two Lives In Kherson


2026-01-03 06:06:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning the Russians killed two people in Kherson. As a result of enemy strikes on the city's Dniprovskyi district, a man and a woman sustained injuries incompatible with life,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the identities of the victims are being established.

Read also: Missile strike on Kharkiv: two killed, 27 injured, search and rescue operations ongoing

As previously reported, over the past day, January 2, two civilians were killed and two others injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.

MENAFN03012026000193011044ID1110550645



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search