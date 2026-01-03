Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuelan Defense Minister Issues Urgent Appeal To Citizens


2026-01-03 06:06:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has called on citizens not to panic or allow anarchy in the wake of US attacks, Trend reports.

In a video message, López emphasized, "They attacked us, but they will not break us... The army, together with the people, will form an unshakable wall of resistance."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces struck Venezuela on January 3 and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country.

