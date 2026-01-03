Venezuelan Defense Minister Issues Urgent Appeal To Citizens
In a video message, López emphasized, "They attacked us, but they will not break us... The army, together with the people, will form an unshakable wall of resistance."
Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces struck Venezuela on January 3 and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment