Russia's MFA Reacts To U.S. Military Operations In Venezuela

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (MFA) has issued a statement regarding the U.S. operation in Venezuela, Trend reports.

“Earlier today, the U.S. carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This causes deep concern and condemnation. The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological hostility has prevailed over pragmatic cooperation and the willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the statement said.

The MFA emphasized that under the current circumstances, it is crucial to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue.

“We proceed from the understanding that all partners who may have claims against each other should seek solutions through dialogue. We are ready to support such efforts. Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, especially military, external interference. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course of its Bolivarian leadership aimed at protecting national interests and the country's sovereignty. We also support the statement by the Venezuelan authorities and the leadership of Latin American countries on the urgent convening of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” the statement reads.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been arrested and flown out of the country.

He noted that the U.S. had successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the post reads.