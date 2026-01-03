Iran Stands Firm Against U.S. Military Attack On Venezuela - MFA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has strongly condemned the United States (US) attack on Venezuela, describing it as a“gross violation of national sovereignty,” the statement from Iran's MFA said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the attack represents a serious breach of international norms.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the US military attack on Venezuela and the blatant violation of that country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This action constitutes a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law,” the statement emphasized.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been arrested and flown out of the country.

He noted that the U.S. had successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the post reads.