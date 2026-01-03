403
Kuwait's Khairat Charity Hands Out 640 Food Baskets In Kenya
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Khairat Charity has distributed 640 food baskets among more than 3,200 poor families in Wajir Town in Kenya.
Speaking to KUNA, Khairat's Chief Mohammad Al-Kharraz said that this fresh humanitarian aid is part of the Kuwaiti charity's relief and development initiatives in this Kenyan town in a bid to alleviate the tough living conditions of its population.
In addition, the charity has launched a medical assistance initiative for over 600 patients in this east African country's most needy areas in the context of its efforts to provide prime medical needs to disadvantaged people.
However, Al-Kharraz underlined that his charity would keep carrying out humanitarian and development projects just to highlight Kuwait's leading relief role in aiding needy communities. (end)
