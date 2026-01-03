Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Halborn Audit As Project Moves Closer To V1 Protocol Release

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, has confirmed the completion of a security audit conducted by Halborn. The audit milestone marks a development step as the project continues preparations for the release of its V1 protocol, which is expected to be deployed initially on the Sepolia testnet.

Halborn is a blockchain security firm known for reviewing smart contract systems and DeFi protocol architectures. In general, audits in this category are designed to identify vulnerabilities and logic issues that could impact protocol safety once contracts are deployed in public environments. Mutuum Finance's confirmation that the review has been completed places the project further along its pre-launch checklist as it approaches its first public release phase.

Halborn audit completion and protocol readiness

According to the project's update, the Halborn audit covered the lending and borrowing smart contracts expected to support the initial version of the protocol. The completion of this audit is positioned as part of Mutuum Finance's broader security preparation, alongside a previously disclosed CertiK assessment of the project's token-related components.

In DeFi, security reviews are widely treated as a standard step for protocols that manage deposits, collateral, and borrowing positions. Audits help confirm that key smart contracts have undergone independent technical review ahead of wider access and public testing. With the Halborn audit now completed, Mutuum Finance has stated that it is moving closer to finalizing the V1 release timeline and sharing additional updates on upcoming milestones.

V1 protocol release moving closer

Mutuum Finance has stated that its V1 protocol release is progressing, and that the initial deployment is expected to occur on the Sepolia testnet. Testnet deployments are commonly used by DeFi projects to allow early users and developers to interact with a protocol in a controlled environment before any broader rollout.

The project has outlined several core elements expected to be available in the V1 version. These include liquidity pools intended to support on-chain supply and borrowing activity, mtTokens designed to represent supplied deposits, and debt tokens associated with active borrowing positions. The initial build is also expected to include an automated liquidator mechanism intended to support collateral-based risk management. The first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral testing are expected to include ETH and USDT.

By scheduling the first release on a testnet, the project appears to be positioning V1 as both a functional demonstration and a testing phase that supports further refinement before later stages of expansion. Mutuum Finance has indicated that the official V1 launch date is expected to be announced as development steps are finalized.

Presale details and current pricing

Alongside protocol preparation, Mutuum Finance continues its token presale. The project is currently in Phase 7 of the presale, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04. The presale structure has been presented as a phased model with price increases across stages, with a stated launch price set at $0.06.

According to project disclosures shared during the presale period, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.5 million and has attracted more than 18,600 token holders. These figures indicate continued participation as the presale progresses, with the project reporting steady engagement across multiple phases rather than remaining concentrated in a single tranche.

The presale framework is also presented as a method for distributing the token supply over time, with pricing changes tied to phase progression. As is typical for staged presales, the approach is intended to reflect increasing demand and evolving project visibility as development updates are released.