Contaminated Water Claims Ten Lives in India
(MENAFN) A deadly diarrhea outbreak triggered by tainted water has claimed at least 10 lives in Indore, the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh state in central India, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava announced Friday.
Local residents assert the death toll has reached 14, including one infant, media reported. Officials have yet to verify the elevated casualty count.
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani disclosed Thursday that laboratory analysis confirmed contamination of the area's drinking water stemming from a ruptured pipeline.
Officials traced the leak to a primary water distribution line at a location where sanitation facilities had been built, resulting in widespread water supply contamination.
More than 1,400 residents throughout the Bhagirathpura neighborhood have experienced vomiting and diarrhea symptoms across the past nine days.
Health department authorities reported 272 patients had been hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
Among 201 individuals who remain hospitalized, 32 require intensive care treatment.
Ironically, Indore secured recognition as India's cleanest municipality for eight straight years through 2025, media reported.
