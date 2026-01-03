Indore Gets New Municipal Commissioner District Admin Starts Water Inspection In Bhagirathpura

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Jan 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, on Saturday, appointed Kshitij Singhal, a 2014 batch IAS officer as the new Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation.

A notification for appointment of Kshitij Singhal as the new Municipal Commissioner of Indore was issued by the State Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

Singhal has replaced Dilip Kumar Yadav, who has been transferred from Indore on Friday.

The development came a day after the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered to suspend the Indore Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya and Sanjeev Shrivastava, who is the Superintendent Engineer In-charge of the Public Health Engineering department.

Meanwhile, Indore district administration on Thursday started a survey to check the water quality being supplied through tankers in Indore's Bhagirathpura area where contaminated water killed several people in the past one week and more than 200 were still admitted in multiple hospitals across the city.

Along with an extensive checking of water quality, teams of district administration are also making residents of Bhagirathpura area aware about the use of safe drinking water to ensure the safety of people, especially children and senior citizens, who were the most affected due to the contaminated water supply tragedy in Indore.

The awareness campaign and inspection led by the Indore District Collector Shivam Verma began early morning on Saturday and it will continue till the evening.

During the door-to-door visit, officials are also inspecting water stored in underground and roof-top tanks built in the area.

Speaking to IANS, District Collector Verma said that multiple teams of staff members have been deployed to conduct door-to-door inspection in Bhagirathpura.

A close monitoring is being carried out at the spot where the most number of people have been severly affected.

"Our team is continuously conducting investigations. Wherever cases of food poisoning have been reported and patients have tested positive, we have instructed all departments to carry out thorough inspections in the surrounding areas. Along with this, our water supply lines are also being checked," District Collector Verma told IANS.

Verma also told that people admitted in hospitals are being provided better treatment and are recovering fast.

He said that the condition of two out of 27 patients admitted in ICU wards were in critical state till Friday, however, they have recovered on Saturday.

Over 200 people are admitted in more than 30 hospitals -- both government and private health care institutions in different parts of Indore.

On the other side, more than 22 teams of medical staff are conducting health checkup through camps in the Bhagirathpura area.