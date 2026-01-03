Statement By H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General On The Accession Day Of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

January 03, 2026:

Today, we commemorate a proud and momentous chapter in our nation's history and in the collective memory of its people, as we mark the twentieth anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, as the Ruler of Dubai. On this occasion, we reflect upon the remarkable transformations and exceptional achievements that Dubai has realised across diverse fields, and the distinguished global standing it has attained under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's wise and visionary leadership.

This anniversary encapsulates a rich journey of dedication and accomplishment through which Dubai has firmly consolidated its leading position as a global incubator for ambition and innovation, a beacon of foresight, an exceptional model of development, and a vital hub within the international economic and commercial landscape. These milestones stand as a clear testament to the foresight, visionary outlook, and unique leadership and governance approach of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

On this cherished occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai is profoundly honoured to extend its most exalted felicitations and heartfelt best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum-may Allah protect him. We further reaffirm our steadfast commitment to supporting and advancing Dubai's visionary development aspirations through forward-looking legislation that forges the bright future of the Emirate.

Posted on: Saturday, January 3, 2026 12:33:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

